Perfection Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Announces a New Facelift Alternative: the Silhouette InstaLift
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfection Plastic Surgery & Skin Care has unveiled a new type of noninvasive facelift procedure. The procedure is called the Silhouette InstaLift, and it takes only one hour to perform.
“We expect this procedure to be very popular with busy patients who don’t want the downtime associated with invasive surgery and recovery,” Practice Manager Casey Kay said.
The Silhouette InstaLift works by adding volume to the cheekbones. Once the cheekbones are lifted, the whole face experiences a tightening effect. The procedure is long-lasting and is said to extend youthful experience for years after it’s done.
This thread lift procedure is deemed safe and has been approved by the FDA. Because it is a non-surgical procedure, almost anyone can qualify for the Silhouette InstaLift, regardless of age.
Patients don’t need to do anything special on the day of their procedure. They can simply show up wearing comfortable clothes. After the surgery, patients can carry on with most of their normal routine. Candidates who get the Silhouette InstaLift are able to drive themselves home afterward.
“With the Silhouette InstaLift, our patients can achieve amazing results without surgery or a lengthy recovery time. Gone are the days of bruising, swelling and surgical draining,” Casey Kay said.
Patients who are interested in the Silhouette InstaLift can book a consultation to see if they’re a good candidate.
Perfection Plastic Surgery & Skin Care is a Tucson aesthetic practice specializing in non-surgical care to help patients look and feel their best. They are continually investing in the latest treatment technologies to provide a wide range of treatment options with minimal downtime and noticeable results.
