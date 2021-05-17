Overcome, Uniquely Formulated CBD Brand, Donates 1% Of Sales To Lyme Disease Research & Education
Overcome, a uniquely formulated CBD brand tailored to support mood, joint discomfort, and fatigue, will donate 1% of sales to Lyme Disease research & education.LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, Overcome donates the same percentage of their sales year round.
This marks the third year in a row that Overcome will donate 1% of sales towards the fight against Lyme.
“Although May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, we knew we wanted to do more than just make a token, one-time donation during a single month,” said Overcome’s Chief Executive Officer, Annie Rouse.
A former Fulbright scholar, Rouse was inspired to start Overcome after her Lyme diagnosis. After she was bitten by a tick while climbing in the Canadan Rockies, Lyme threatened to derail her fast-paced lifestyle of surfing, snowboarding, and entrepreneurship.
“Nothing fires me up like seeking out real challenges and conquering them, and overcoming Lyme is one of the biggest challenges anyone can face,” Rouse said.
Like many people with Lyme, Rouse remembers an initial rash caused by the tick bite, but didn’t realize the disease was present in the area where she’d been climbing. As a result, she wasn’t able to receive treatment until years later, after she’d developed full-on Lyme Disease symptoms.
“One of my first challenges was just being taken seriously by the medical establishment in order to get my Lyme diagnosis,” Rouse recalled. “That’s why I know it’s so important to both raise awareness about Lyme and support research into new treatments.”
Caused by tick bites, Lyme Disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control estimate that some 476,000 people are diagnosed or treated with Lyme Disease annually. In addition to the rash, typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, with joint aches and other severe symptoms potentially developing over time.
“I want everyone to know there is hope, you can make things better,” said Rouse. “The first step is always to say you can.”
Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Overcome is a unique brand of CBD formulated to help individuals overcome life’s greatest challenges. Overcome Every Day is an energizing, all-natural blend that combines CBD and related cannabinoids like CBDA and CBG with supportive nutrients like Vitamin D3, Curcumin and B-Complex. As a result, Overcome is uniquely designed to support mood, joint discomfort and fatigue. Find them online at overcomeveryday.com.
