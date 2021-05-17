DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published May 17, 2021)

Webinar focuses on how to catch bass consistently Anyone interested in learning more about the finer points of bass fishing is invited to join a webinar from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at noon on Wednesday, May 19.

The webinar is part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities.

During the webinar, Abbey Rabine, an avid and successful bass angler as well as pro-staff at Rapala, joins Ray Ruiz, DNR hunting and fishing skills liaison and also a pro tournament angler, to discuss how to catch more bass consistently, all year around. Registration and more information are available online.

Spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31 With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.

Turkey licenses can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense, by phone at 888-665-4236, or in person from a license agent. More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota can be found on the DNR website.