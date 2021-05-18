ID Quantique unveils its 4th generation of Quantum Key Distribution: the XG, the ultimate in quantum-safe security

The new Cerberis XG, ID Quantique's 4th generation of Quantum Key Distribution

The Cerberis XG is the first of a series, aiming at providing the highest level of trust to governments and enterprises for future proof data protection.

Cerberis XG is the most economical QKD solution in the market. It provides a significant security upgrade without forklifting existing infrastructure, making it Quantum-Safe for long-term protection.” — Axel Foery, EVP Quantum-Safe Security at ID Quantique

CAROUGE, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ID Quantique (IDQ) unveils its 4th generation of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): the Cerberis XG, the ultimate in quantum-safe securityID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in quantum-safe security solutions, today launched the Cerberis XG at the Inside Quantum Technology conference (IQT). This is the first of a series, aiming at providing the highest level of trust to governments and enterprises for future proof data protection in smaller and optimized form factor, once and for all.Safety of current encryption methods, and especially of the key exchange mechanisms based on asymmetric cryptography, is a major concern today particularly for governments and enterprises which must protect data for five to ten years or more. Possible back-doors in current systems combined with massive computing power already put high-value sensitive data at risk of being decrypted by malevolent actors. Moreover, the arrival of quantum computers is imminent and will render asymmetric key exchanges unsafe: encrypted data can be stored now and easily decrypted later.As a leading security solution provider and since 2007, IDQ has commercialized Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) that generates and distributes cryptographic keys across a provably secure communication network, to safely encrypt or authenticate data. Its products are used by governments, enterprises, industrial customers, and by academic research labs in more than 60 countries and on every continent.Today, based on 14 years of commercial deployment and customer feedbacks, IDQ is launching its 4th generation of Cerberis series IDQ’s Cerberis XG at a glance:• Smaller (1U compact chassis)• Provides higher value• Easy to operate• Can easily interface with link encryptors from major vendors on the market.It also embeds enhanced trusted security components, such as tamper detection, a secure memory module as well as IDQ’s latest QRNG technology ( IDQ20MC1 QRNG chip ) which provides proven randomness for all the related crypto storage. In contrast to conventional key distribution algorithms, QKD is the only known cryptographic technique which offers forward security, resilient to new attack algorithms and upcoming quantum computers. A significant advantage of QKD technology resides in the fact that its reliability is not impacted by technological advancements nor time."The Cerberis XG is the first product of our new series. said Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique. With its compact size and its enhanced security features, our latest Cerberis XG is the 4th generation of our QKD products. This is the result of some intensive design optimization and improvement, based on years of experience in the QKD field, which offers reduced environmental footprint in data centers as well as an increased ROI for our customers, while preserving ultimate quantum-safe security to protect data today and tomorrow" Axel Foery, EVP Quantum-Safe Security at ID QuantiqueID Quantique’s leadership team will present the new Cerberis XG during virtual event Inside Quantum Technology (IQT), the premier conference dedicated to the business of quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensors, and quantum technology. The conference gets underway today with “Year 2 in the Quantum Decade – Time to Act” - an opening keynote session by Axel Foery, Executive VP Quantum-Safe Security at ID Quantique., who will address quantum security focusing on Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) with a technology outlook on the next couple of quarters. IDQ’s team will also share experience from twenty years of innovation, participating in a number of panels throughout the 4-day conference.About ID QuantiqueFounded in 2001 as a spin-off of the Group of Applied Physics of the University of Geneva, ID Quantique is the world leader in quantum-safe crypto solutions, designed to protect data for the future. The company provides quantum-safe network encryption, secure quantum key generation and Quantum Key Distribution solutions and services to the financial industry, enterprises and government organizations globally. IDQ’s quantum random number generator has been validated according to global standards and independent agencies, and is the reference in highly regulated and mission critical industries – such as security, encryption, critical infrastructure and IoT – where trust is paramount.Additionally, IDQ is a leading provider of optical instrumentation products, most notably photon counters and related electronics. The company’s innovative photonic solutions are used in both commercial and research applications.IDQ’s products are used by government, enterprise and academic customers in more than 60 countries and on every continent. IDQ is proud of its independence and neutrality, and believes in establishing long-term and trusted relationships with its customers and partners.For more information, please visit www.idquantique.com Contact information:Catherine Simondi – VP Marketing & Communications, ID Quantiquecatherine.simondi@idquantique.com or + 41 (0) 22 301 83 71

