DLNR NEWS RELEASE: MAN CITED FOR TAKING 378 ‘OPIHI FROM MARINE LIFE CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Posted on May 15, 2021

HONOLULU) – Community members reported a man taking ‘opihi (limpets) from shoreline rocks within the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD).

Friday afternoon, a DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources (DOCARE) officer cited 55-year-old Roland Ching for violating Hawai‘i Administrative Rules relating to prohibited activities within the MLCD. He has no local address.

The DOCARE officer observed Ching picking limpets as he was crouching behind rocks. An inspection found that Ching had 378 ‘opihi in his possession. He is required to appear in Wahiawa District Court in July for arraignment.

Anyone who sees suspected illegal activity in a MLCD or elsewhere on public lands under DLNR jurisdiction is asked to immediately call the 24-hour DOCARE Hotline at 643-DLNR or report in real-time via the free DLNRTip app.

