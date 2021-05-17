Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,760 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox sets May 19 for special legislative session

May 17, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 17, 2021) — Today Gov. Spencer J. Cox called state legislators to meet in special session on Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. 

Gov. Cox authorized 22 issues to be considered by lawmakers including crucial budget issues involving federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan, technical changes to bills passed in the 2021 session as well as several bills added at the request of legislators. These include a prohibition on face mask requirements in schools and changes to electronic cigarettes. 

The governor also sent a letter to legislators explaining reasons why he did not include Critical Race Theory and Second Amendment Sanctuary State on the call. 

The proclamation, the letter to legislators and a statement from the Sutherland Institute are attached. 

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox sets May 19 for special legislative session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.