Gov. Cox sets May 19 for special legislative session

May 17, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 17, 2021) — Today Gov. Spencer J. Cox called state legislators to meet in special session on Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Gov. Cox authorized 22 issues to be considered by lawmakers including crucial budget issues involving federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan, technical changes to bills passed in the 2021 session as well as several bills added at the request of legislators. These include a prohibition on face mask requirements in schools and changes to electronic cigarettes.

The governor also sent a letter to legislators explaining reasons why he did not include Critical Race Theory and Second Amendment Sanctuary State on the call.

The proclamation, the letter to legislators and a statement from the Sutherland Institute are attached.

###