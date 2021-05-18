The Fan-Brand Announces New Product Line - Mirrored Wall Signs

Alabama Crimson Tide: Tide - Framed Mirrored Wall Sign Michigan Wolverines: "Faux" Barrel Framed Mirrored Wall Sign Oregon Ducks: Team Spirit, Mascot - Framed Mirrored Wall Sign

FAIRVIEW, PA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce the launch of their newest product line, mirrored wall signs. These new signs are made of a mirrored acrylic, making them lighter and safer than traditional glass, while still incredibly durable. Each sign features a high-resolution, digitally printed image directly to its surface that creates vibrant colors with extreme image clarity. This initial launch provides products for 23 of our college licenses and includes three different offerings: 18” Modern Disc Framed Mirrored Wall Sign, 20” “Faux” Barrel Top Framed Mirrored Wall Sign, and 19”x27” Framed Mirrored Wall Sign (in both portrait and landscape designs). Priced from $49.99 – $79.99, these mirrored wall signs are available today at thefan-brand.com/collections/mirrored-wall-signs

“We are incredibly excited to bring these fantastic mirrored signs to the fans and alumni of these great schools!” says Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO of The Fan-Brand. “We’ve worked incredibly hard these last few months to develop a product that our customers can truly be proud to show off in any room of their home.”

The Fan-Brand provides college alumni and fans with unique and attractive ways to express their team spirit, decorate their home theater, bar or man cave, or show their school pride while at work. Its high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans’ looking to express school pride or share in the gameday experience.

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based, signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 90 universities, the NHL, United States Army, United States Navy, United States Air Force, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

