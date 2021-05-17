Dave Cates, Leading Attorney, Joins A&P Magazine’s Top 10 List of Personal Injury Attorneys

David Cates, a top attorney from Illinois, was recently invited to join A&P Magazine’s Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys. Find out more here.

SWANSEA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois trial attorney David Cates was recently named one of the Attorney and Practice (A&P) Magazine’s Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys in 2021. The A&P Top 10 award achievement is reserved only for lawyers who have successfully demonstrated a high degree of legal excellence in their unique areas of the law field.

Due to the stringent standards of the A&P Top 10 award, less than a percent of lawyers nationwide receive invitations for membership as well as magazine subscription. The lawyers who are selected for the award are also included in a comprehensive list published in A&P’s quarterly magazine and on www.attorneyandpractice.com.

According to A&P Magazine, the purpose of its Top 10 lawyer list is to recognize the major achievements of lawyers whose practices elevate the standards upheld by their particular states’ Bars. The award also offers reliable benchmark for fellow practitioners to utilize in their own legal practices. The annual list encompasses leaders in the industry who have appeared in such media as ABC, CBS, FOX, MSNBC, NBC, the New York Times, Newsweek, The Washington Post, and Time.

Cates said receiving the A&P award was humbling, and he looks forward to continuing to demonstrate his high-level expertise and client service in the legal field.

About David Cates

Cates, who possesses in-depth experience as a trial lawyer, co-founded Cates Mahoney, LLC, which is based in Swansea, Ill. The law firm specializes in handling personal injury lawsuits, ranging from mass tort cases to class action lawsuits. Cates has also excelled at helping clients with lawsuits in the areas of employment discrimination and civil rights.

Cates Mahoney, LLC, meets the needs of clients in Southern Illinois, which includes Metro East. The firm’s clients reside in such areas as Belleville, Carbondale, Chester, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Granite City, Madison County, Monroe County, Randolph County, St. Clair County, and Waterloo.

