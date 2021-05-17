One Injured in Derry OHRV Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau 603-271-3361 May 17, 2021

Derry, NH – On Saturday morning, May 15, 2021, a single male OHRV operator was injured as a result of his rear tire detaching from his four-wheeled ATV, causing the OHRV to tip over while traveling westbound on the Rockingham Recreation Trail in Derry.

At approximately 10:57 a.m., Michael O’Leary 46, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was traveling west along the Rockingham Recreation Trail in Derry, in the area of Mill Road. At this time, O’Leary was attempting to navigate around a fire gate, when the rear tire of his OHRV detached from the machine. O’Leary attempted to gain control of the vehicle but was unable to, and the OHRV tipped over, trapping his leg beneath it. People passing by rendered aid and notified 911 of the crash.

Derry Police, Derry Fire, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer were subsequently notified of the incident and responded to the scene. O’Leary suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries

Although this crash is still under investigation, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all riders to always complete safety checks of their equipment prior to operation, and to use due care and caution at all times when operating OHRVs.