congatec presents artificial intelligence platforms for medical equipment market
We equip developers of intelligent medical devices and healthcare solutions with application-ready building blocks to enable them to quickly and efficiently turn their smart solutions into reality.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- * congatec – a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing technology – will exhibit for the first time at China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF, Shanghai, May 13-16, Booth # 4.1P26). The congatec CMEF showcase will put the spotlight on the latest embedded computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for medical imaging and diagnostics, operating theaters as well as mobile emergency and intensive care equipment. Advanced technologies are driving the demand for AI from pharmaceutical companies to hospitals, with the healthcare AI market forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.6% by 2027.[1] congatec's embedded computing technologies provide the essential foundation for the development of such intelligent healthcare systems.
— Fred Barden, Vice President, Worldwide Sales at congatec
“Empowered by embedded computing, artificial intelligence is accelerating the speed of insights from medical imaging and big data analytics to improve patient health forecasts and early detection of diseases. The digitization of healthcare has the potential to radically change patient care and to significantly reduce healthcare costs. We equip developers of intelligent medical devices and healthcare solutions with appropriate application-ready building blocks to enable them to quickly and efficiently turn their smart solutions into reality,” says Fred Barden, Vice President, Worldwide Sales at congatec.
congatec will be showcasing the entire spectrum of its latest embedded computer technologies and AI ecosystems at CMEF. Product highlights include Intel® Core™ and Intel Atom® processor (codename Tiger Lake and Elkhart Lake) based solutions with OpenVino™ implementations as well as the NXP i.MX8 portfolio with integrated neural processing unit (NPU). For medical device engineers, it is of utter importance to understand the different solution approaches to identify the best platform and ecosystem for their dedicated systems. Whatever their choice, congatec’s personal integration support simplifies the design-in of any of these platforms.
Another important strategic lever for medical device engineers is the congatec product showcase around the new PICMG COM-HPC Computer-on-Module standard. This standard is built to fuel the development of the next-generation of connected medical computers and edge servers with massive bandwidth and connectivity no other Computer-on-Module standard can offer. congatec delivers entire solution platforms for this new COM-HPC standard – from Computer-on-Modules with the right cooling solutions for all performance levels, to application-ready carrier boards designed for the specific needs of OEM customers.
