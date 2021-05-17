Concierge Vaccine Solutions is offering FREE No Pre-Registration Vaccines at The Landing Mall in Kansas City, Missouri.
Concierge Vaccine Solutions plans to roll out more vaccination sites across the Kansas City Metro Area with the underserved populations being the priority.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Vaccine Solutions in partnership with Block & Company, Inc., Realtors is now offering FREE No Pre-Registration Required Vaccine Administration Services in The Landing Mall at 63rd & Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Anyone over 18 years of age, regardless of whether they live in Kansas City, can now receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Kansas City’s iconic Landing Mall. Located at 1240 East Meyer Boulevard, Suite 1240A on 63rd Street and Troost Avenue, the “Vaccination Station” will be open to the public starting Friday, May 14th and is open 7 days a week from 7:30am – 7:00pm. Pfizer vaccine will be coming soon for 12 years of age and older.
“Concierge Vaccine Solutions has been providing much needed innovation to vaccine administration since COVID-19 vaccines have been available. We are primarily reaching underserved communities and are doing everything we can to educate the communities we serve, remove barriers and make it as convenient and easy as possible for people to get vaccinated in Kansas City” said Shane Scott, CEO of Concierge Vaccine Solutions.
"It was important that we partner with Concierge Vaccine Solutions to ensure all Kansas City Metro Area residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines don't just protect our health – they give peace of mind and the opportunity to congregate with friends and family with less worry," said David M. Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors. Block & Company is the management and leasing company for the Landing Mall.
Concierge Vaccine Solutions and Block & Company plan to roll out more vaccination clinic sites across the Kansas City Metro Area with the underserved populations being the priority. These sites will not only feature Vaccination Stations administered by professional and licensed medical staff along but will also provide much needed Vaccine Education so residents can make informed decisions about their healthcare. The Landing Mall site is centrally located and offers convenient evening and weekend hours. Anyone can just “Walk-In” to get a vaccine during business hours or those who prefer to book an appointment in advance can do so at https://www.ctslabco.com
As of May 2021, over 45,000 residents in Jackson County, Missouri have registered online with the State of Missouri Navigator system to be vaccinated but have not been administered the vaccine and approximately 28% of the total population in the Greater Kansas City Metro area are fully vaccinated. Concierge Vaccine Solutions plans to assist in increasing that percentage for our area by offering convenient vaccinations and vaccine education to the eligible population in our region.
For more information about Concierge Vaccine Solutions go to https://www.ctslabco.com/ or email info@ctslabco.com.
