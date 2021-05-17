Don’t Drink and Boat. Don’t Drink and Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 17, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign with events and safety check points throughout the state on Memorial Day Weekend.

The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both which see increased traffic during summer months.

“If your holidays include drinking alcohol, make sure to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat” said Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. “Undoubtably a designated driver will prevent alcohol-related incidents on the road and in the water and make everyone’s holiday weekend more enjoyable.”

Starting May 28, law enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of cars and boats on various bodies of water and highways. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating or call 919-707-0031.