Superus Careers Expands to Meet Demand

I am in the business of making connections; connecting dynamic teams with fresh talent and connecting my own team with opportunities to excel.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first quarter of 2021, Superus Careers and WB Talent Partners joined forces to meet growing labor demand. Building off a strategic partnership where they collectively established themselves as the preeminent mortgage talent placement agency, they are leveraging over 50 years of collective talent acquisition, hiring, training and development. Together, they look to diversify their offerings with many of the core career disciplines that cross over to other industry verticals. Beyond the mortgage specific production and compliance/risk roles, the Superus Careers team has been connecting talent in Accounting, Finance, IT, HR, Sales, Operations and Management. Opportunities that are in high demand as the US economy has rebounded and businesses are returning to normal.
Faith Walker has been named President of Superus Careers, building on 20+ years of professional experience, where she gained the knowledge and experience across several industries. Her expertise in leadership, training development and delivery, motivation and team building, sales and lead generating has led her to become an integral component of the Superus brand. “I am in the business of making connections; connecting dynamic teams with fresh talent and connecting my own team with opportunities to excel,” Faith explains, aligning with the core mission of maximizing the best career match to ensuring successful partnerships between talent and organizations.
Additionally, Superus Careers has named Meredith Bowen as Director of Operations, who brings a dynamic background of being on the ground floor of several startups in sales and the staffing/recruiting industry. Having served in roles over the years in sales, operations, management, and director level positions, she has been on both sides of the talent search. Meredith elaborates on her dual focus of building both her own business and supporting others as they build theirs, by stating, “My experience in established, national companies, combined with my experience in start-ups has provided me with a 360-degree view of how businesses work and what candidates need to be able to contribute to the team. My focus is on matching exceptional candidates with exceptional companies to make a long-term match that provides career growth for the candidate and revenue growth for the client.”
“2020 was a transformative year in hiring within the mortgage industry, I was blessed to have a unique partnership with these two women and their team, it was only natural to strengthen that relationship and we continue to grow and diversify our industry verticals,” says CEO, Larry Silver. “Our beliefs are in total alignment, where they take a consultative approach with both the client and candidate. Not just recruiting but solving challenges in the market by aligning candidate’s skillset and career growth goals with our client partners long term vision, resulting in successful career placements.”
Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. They are redefining recruiting by leveraging cutting-edge technology and business intelligence to guide personal relationships. This high-tech, high-touch approach yields efficient, accurate matches that focus on total alignment. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers.
