'Appy parenting as early years goes digital with eRedbook launch in Southend

Parents in Southend are to be the first in Essex to benefit from technology that will enable them to manage and record every aspect of their baby’s health.

From now on, no parent will have to worry about losing or damaging paper records, and they will have a permanent, accessible account of their child’s health and development from birth to adulthood.” — Mark Heasman, CEO, Provide CIC

SOUTHEND, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expectant and new parents in Southend are to be the first in Essex to benefit from accessible technology that will enable them to digitally track, manage and record every aspect of their baby’s health from birth to early years.Until now, parents have been given a paper Red Book when their baby is born to enable them and health professionals to track their baby’s growth, vaccinations, and development.Launched in Southend this month, the new digital eRedbook will enable a full suite of health and development records to be viewed and updated remotely by health professionals and accessed securely by parents from their smartphone or online.Following the Southend launch, the project, which is an initiative delivered by the Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership (MSEHCP) will be gradually rolled out across Essex.Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive of Provide CIC , one of the lead partner organisations for the project said, “This initiative will make a huge difference to the delivery of the Healthy Child Programme, not just in the way parents can access their children’s health records, but to enable us to deliver new ways of supporting parents and children with personalised information and advice at the touch of a button.“For our teams, the eRedbook will enable them to have instant access to up-to-date information on the children they work with to provide the most appropriate support and information. We’re delighted that from now on, no parent will have to worry about losing or damaging paper records, and they will have a permanent, accessible account of their child’s health and development from birth to adulthood.”Hannah Barber, maternity lead at Mid and South Essex University Hospitals Group said, “The eRedbook is a huge step-change for new parents to enable them to access important records about their baby’s health and development from a mobile app. Giving parents a resource to manage interactive data and access real-time information and guidance as their child grows is particularly exciting and we are thrilled to see Southend as the first area in Essex to launch the technology.”The eRedbook is available now, free of charge to all expectant and early years parents in the Southend area. Parents can self-register online using NHS login or speak to their midwife or health visitor to find out more.

eRedbook Southend, Essex