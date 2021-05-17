The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business welcomes Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to its Senior Advisory Board

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) is delighted to announce Mr. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard’s ascendancy to the organization’s Senior Advisory Board, after unanimous approval of the by Board of Directors.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments, who are among its members. Leading CEOs and Heads of State - alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers - are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.

“We are immensely honoured to welcome a leading global media icon - and a son of Africa - to our senior board, as we drive a new chapter in Canada-Africa trade and investment,” says the Chairman of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, speaking from the Chamber’s Ottawa offices.

“Our existing work with APO Group has seen millions of dollars in media exposure across the continent. We believe Mr. Pompigne-Mognard and APO Group will be key to our next phase of dramatic growth as a 27-year-old institution committed to Canada-Africa trade and investment”.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) founded APO with savings of €10,000, as start-up capital. The objective was to provide international and African media access to reliable news about the continent’s economy, businesses, and investment.

Today APO Group has helped communicators relay compelling, uniquely African stories to audiences, enabling a change in the African narrative to a more positive tone.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business began work with APO Group this year, following major engagements in Canada and Africa, including with Prime Minister Trudeau, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement leadership, as well as African Heads of State and Cabinet Ministers.

“Mr. Pompigne-Mognard will no doubt play an important and strategy role in Canada-Africa trade and investment in the context of our mandate to accelerate the commercial ties between this great G7 nation and our incredible continent, Africa” added Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, in his remarks from Ottawa.

Media Contact: Garreth Bloor President The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business Tel: +1.647.667.1223 Email: garreth@canadaafrica.ca Manulife Building RTO 55 Bloor Street West PO Box 19553 Toronto Ontario M4W 3T9