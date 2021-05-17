BoardPAC introduces game-changing integration with Lifesize video conferencing platform.
BoardPAC introduces game-changing integration with Lifesize video conferencing platform.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardPAC, the Austin, Texas headquartered and operates its global innovation centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has become the first board meeting automation solution worldwide to be integrated with Lifesize’s best-in-class cloud video conferencing and meeting solutions platform.
The ground-breaking partnership enables organizations to securely conduct confidential meetings and exchange documents on a completely secure basis through the seamless integration of the two end-to-end encrypted applications while experiencing Lifesize’s industry-pioneering HD video conferencing, collaboration, and content sharing.
It offers users of BoardPAC all the benefits of the web-based board meeting management solution combined with Lifesize’s video-enabled meetings. BoardPAC's multiplatform device options provide an opportunity for board members to attend meetings and collaborate remotely. Notably, Lifesize offers the world's first 4K video conferencing and 4K full-motion content sharing service architecture and meeting room systems.
Commenting on this new development, BoardPAC Co-Founder and CEO Lakmini Wijesundera said: “This partnership changes the landscape of board meeting automation and represents a huge value addition to users of both solutions anywhere in the world. Our ability to offer a fully secure, premium quality video conferencing option integrated with our time-tested solution at a surprisingly affordable cost is particularly timely in the context of the global pandemic and the work-from-home paradigm. Coupled with our sophisticated yet easy to use product, which is designed to transform how information is shared and used within boardrooms, Lifesize adds significant versatility to the user’s virtual workspace.”
Lifesize Chief Product Officer Ashish Seth added: “We are delighted to have BoardPAC in our ecosystem of integrated technology partners. Lifesize integrations and meeting solutions interoperability provide unmatchable flexibility backed by enterprise-grade security, privacy, and reliability, presenting our customers with a new dimension in secure connectivity for hybrid, distributed teams and even the most sensitive business communications.”
Lifesize delivers communication and video meeting solutions for the global enterprise. Its suite of award-winning cloud video conferencing, collaboration, and contact centre solutions empowers organizations to elevate workplace collaboration, boost employee productivity and improve customer experiences. Organizations like NASA, RBC, Yale University, Pearson, The Salvation Army, and Shell Energy rely on Lifesize for mission-critical business communications.
BoardPAC is an effective and highly secure method for Board Directors and Management Committee members to access board and committee papers and supplementary information directly from their iPad, Android, and Windows devices, thereby eliminating the need to print multiple copies of each document couriering such documents. It also provides an easy way for Directors to view all documents related to a board paper clearly.
BoardPAC has signed up some of the strongest brands as its collaborative partners globally in multiple territories such as South Africa, India, the USA, Malaysia, and Singapore. Further, some of the key clientele of BoardPAC are large banks and sector leaders in the Asia Pacific, leading Indian and South African corporations.
With over 50,000 users worldwide, BoardPAC also services a host of Fortune Global 500 companies as a preferred choice for board meeting automation. BoardPAC already has the largest market share for board meeting automation in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and the Asia Pacific region and is emerging as a global leader. Its operations have expanded overseas in 40 countries, including the USA, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Australia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.
