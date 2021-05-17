American Actor and Director Franklin Livingston announces the filming of ROOMATES(TM) Season 2
EINPresswire.com/ -- After the pandemic and the lockdowns earlier this year, Franklin started an online show about two roommates in New York City and their struggles as they searched for true love and sincere friendship. ROOMATES™ is a situational comedy which highlights the awkward and crazy actions of men and women searching for genuine connection.
Franklin Livingston is a prolific American actor whose extensive training and experience led him to develop his own acting technique Oculus. The schools he attended include the Guildhall School of Music and Drama London, Moscow Arts Theater School, New York Film Academy, Atlantic Acting School, and the Meisner Studio of Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Franklin also received training in filmmaking and directing from New York and Yale Universities.
Franklin is a comic genius whose innovative creations and productions can be compared to Charlie Chaplain and Rowan Atkinson. Franklin has been funding his work from his own pocket believing that he is making a difference in the lives of fellow humans by making them laugh. Franklin’s content is unique, reflecting his background, distinct acting style and filmmaking.
Since the pandemic, social media outlet viewership across the globe re-mains at an all time high. Most audiences want to enjoy free or low cost high-quality content that provides an escape from the stress of everyday life. The comedy genre is a go-to for many looking to unwind after a long day of work. Franklin’s content is fresh and relatable and many viewers enjoy watching the similarities between their own roommates and friends and people in the show.
Franklin will be directing Season 2. There are 5 new writers involved in the series. Their distinct experiences, tastes and writing styles will make the show unique, diverse and worth watching for a global audience of all ages and walks of life. Additionally for this season Franklin, who is a Pakistan born American, is collaborating with an Indian born American Director of Photography, Imran Khan, whose versatile skills in filming, lighting and audio recording will take the show to another level. Franklin believes that this collaboration of two people whose countries have been at war since 1947 shows that people of these two countries can be in a harmonious and constructive relationship. What better way to demonstrate this than by making the world laugh through jointly produced comedic content.
ROOMATES™ revolves around Franklin and his roommates and their interactions with strange and unexpected people. People who long to be heard and who find hope and healing through Franklin as he opens his door to them. The plot lines portray the experiences of people living in larger cities but reflect the basic joys and frustrations of human life found anywhere in the world.
For more information on Franklin Livingston, visit www.franklinlivingston.com, view his featured interviews on Inspirery and Dotcom Magazine, or follow him on YouTube.
