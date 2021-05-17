Matthew Keezer Recommends the Best Destinations to Visit in Spain
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spain is an ideal destination for travelers searching for a European vacation, and although the most well-known attractions are well-known to travelers, the country is still full of hidden gems. From bustling towns to quaint mountain villages, Matthew Keezer has compiled the best of both worlds. Here are the top five destinations that will make every traveler want to plan a trip to Spain.
Tenerife
Tenerife, the largest of the seven Spanish Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa, can conjure images of package vacations and beaches, but there is much more to see and do here. Away from the coast and the tourist attractions, the scenery takes on an otherworldly quality, with volcanic peaks – Mount Teide is Spain's highest mountain – where travelers can discover the craters and ancient lava flows.
Barcelona
The breathtaking Mediterranean location, famous architecture, and cosmopolitan atmosphere make Spain's second-largest city an ever-popular tourist destination. Travelers can visit the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell to fall in love with Gaud's architecture. Matthew Keezer recommends visiting his lesser-known creations, such as Casa Batlló. It is also a great idea to take a hike up Mount Tibidabo for spectacular views of the city and the sea beyond. The
Tibidabo Amusement Park, which opened in 1905, is a must-see for rollercoaster enthusiasts. Cycling and hiking are also popular activities on the mountain.
Granada
Granada looks like a destination out of a Disney fairy tale, with its beautiful ancient castle, snowcapped peaks, and twisting cobblestone paths. The lhambra is one of Spain's most well-known tourist destinations and with good cause. The Moorish fortress, perched high above the capital, houses some of the world's best-preserved Islamic art and architecture. Travelers should also make sure to visit Sacromonte, a hillside covered with white caves where the gypsy community originally lived and where the flamenco dance and music flourished.
Seville
The flamenco tradition is well-known in Seville, the capital of Andalusia in southern Spain. Matthew Keezer recommends that travelers see a performance in one of the small, intimate flamenco bars to truly enjoy this passionate, dramatic, and melancholic art style. It is also a good idea to visit the Real Alcázar to learn about local culture. The Real Alcázar is a well-preserved example of Mudéjar architecture that has been added to over time by Spanish rulers. The
Metropol Parasol, a massive wooden frame that provides much-needed shade in the summer, is also worth seeing for its futuristic architecture.
Galicia
When people think of Spain, usually dry landscapes and Mediterranean beaches come to their minds. But the northwest area of Galicia is lush and wet, just like Ireland. Galicia is full of myths and stories, but the Celtic feel doesn't end with green deserts. The Romans, for example, thought the western Cape Finisterre cliffs were the end of the planet. Visit the Cies Islands, an archipelago and nature reserve that is part of the Atlantic Islands of Galicia National Park, to explore the wilder reaches.
Even though travel restrictions due to COVID-19 are significantly reduced, Matthew Keezer
recommends that all travelers stay cautious. Before booking any hotels or reserving flights, it is
recommended that all travelers check the country's safety measures and travel restrictions to
avoid unpleasant surprises.
