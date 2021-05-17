Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,574 in the last 365 days.

Pittsfield Side-by-Side (UTV) Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer William Jones 603-271-3361 May 16, 2021

Pittsfield, NH – On May 16, 2021 at approximately 7:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a single side-by-side (UTV) crash involving a female operator and one female passenger on private property in Pittsfield.

Tara Mardones, 35, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, was operating a side by side (UTV) in a private field in Pittsfield. While attempting to navigate a turn in the field, Mardones rolled the UTV. Mardones sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The single passenger did not sustain any injuries.

NH Fish and Game Department personnel along with, Pittsfield Police Department, and Pittsfield Ambulance responded to the scene. Pittsfield Ambulance transported Mardones to Concord Hospital for treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to ride within their capabilites and always wear safety equipment while operating an off-highway recreational vehicle.

You just read:

Pittsfield Side-by-Side (UTV) Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.