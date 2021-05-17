Pittsfield Side-by-Side (UTV) Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer William Jones 603-271-3361 May 16, 2021

Pittsfield, NH – On May 16, 2021 at approximately 7:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a single side-by-side (UTV) crash involving a female operator and one female passenger on private property in Pittsfield.

Tara Mardones, 35, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, was operating a side by side (UTV) in a private field in Pittsfield. While attempting to navigate a turn in the field, Mardones rolled the UTV. Mardones sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The single passenger did not sustain any injuries.

NH Fish and Game Department personnel along with, Pittsfield Police Department, and Pittsfield Ambulance responded to the scene. Pittsfield Ambulance transported Mardones to Concord Hospital for treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to ride within their capabilites and always wear safety equipment while operating an off-highway recreational vehicle.