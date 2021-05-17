Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
(UPDATED) Flags to Remain at Full Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

(UPDATED) Media Release:

Flags to Remain at Full Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a revised proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to remain at full staff on May 15, 2021 during Peace Officers Memorial Day.  

 

The updated proclamation can be found by clicking here.

 

###

 

