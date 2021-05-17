(UPDATED) Flags to Remain at Full Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

(UPDATED) Media Release:

Flags to Remain at Full Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a revised proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to remain at full staff on May 15, 2021 during Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The updated proclamation can be found by clicking here.

###

