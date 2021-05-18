Repair And Maintenance Industry Trends Include Employers Increasingly Offering Zero-Hours Contracts

Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many personal services employers in Europe, especially in the UK, are increasingly offering zero-hours contracts to deal with uncertain consumer demand. Zer0-hours contracts, also known as casual contracts, enable companies to employ staff without giving work guarantee. Employees are given little notice before shifts, they are called to work whenever there is "piece work" or “contract work”, and they are generally not offered leaves and other employee benefits. These contracts are increasingly becoming popular owing to the flexibility it offers to both employers and employees. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, UK, there was a 14% increase in zero-hours contracts from 2015 and 30% increase in zero hours contracts from 2016, a significant proportion of these employees are expected to be from the personal services industry which often employ free lancers on a non-contractual basis.

The repair and maintenance market consists of sales of repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide repair and maintenance services for automotive, personal goods, electronics and other products, but excluding aerospace and defense equipment.

The global repair and maintenance market size is expected to grow from $1172.5 billion in 2020 to $1261.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1643.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global repair and maintenance market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region, accounting for 29% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region with a repair and maintenance market share.

Major companies in the market include Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited; Caterpillar; Apple Inc; Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc. Asbury Automotive Group.

The global repair and maintenance market is segmented by type into automotive repair and maintenance services, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance, electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance, personal goods repair and maintenance and by mode into online, offline.

Subsegments covered into automotive mechanical and electrical repair and maintenance, automotive body, paint, interior, and glass repair, other automotive repair and maintenance consumer electronics repair and maintenance, computer and office machine repair and maintenance, communication equipment repair and maintenance, other electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance, home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, reupholstery and furniture repair, footwear and leather goods repair, other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.

