THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL CELEBRATES AFRICA MONTH VIRTUALLY

The African Diaspora International Film Festival will celebrate Africa Month virtually from May 28 to 31 with a selection of 18 fiction films and documentaries

Feminist Malawian filmmaker, Mr. Shemu Joyah, will participate in a Zoom Q&A on Saturday, May 29 @ 11am to discuss his two fiction films: 'Seasons of a Life' ...and 'The Last Fishing Boat'” — African Diaspora International Film Festival