New Behavioral Health Facilities grant application now open

Thanks to a unique public-private partnership with Premera Blue Cross, the Department of Commerce currently has $3.5 million in capital construction funding available for behavioral health facilities targeting crisis stabilization needs in rural communities in Washington state. Grants will range from $150,000 – $1 million.

The Crisis Stabilization Grant application has two parts. The first is a threshold clearance and the second is the general application. The threshold clearance closes on July 1st and applicants must submit answers to the threshold questions by 12:00pm on July 1st to be eligible to complete the general application questions. A complete application must be submitted by 5:00pm on July 15th.

Funding is open to nonprofits, public entities, Tribes and for-profit businesses. Nonprofit and for-profit business applicants must be registered in the State of Washington. All applicants must meet all applicable licensing and certification requirements under specific RCWs and WACs pertaining to the behavioral health services proposed in the facilities to which the funding will be applied. Grants are for reimbursement for capital projects only.

For complete information, program guidelines and application materials, visit our webpage.