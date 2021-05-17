Libertarian and Green Parties of New York Lose Motion Calling For Injunctive Relief In Ballot Access Case

Ballot Access Matters LPNY Logo Cody Anderson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York

Judge John G. Koeltl denied the LPNY and GPNY motion for preliminary injunctions against the New York State Board of Elections.

Judge Koeltl’s decision was flawed on many points, did not address the substance of our arguments, and defended Part ZZZ rather than objectively looking at its constitutionality.” — Cody Anderson