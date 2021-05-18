SPEE3D’s Expeditionary Metal 3D Printing Innovation Receives National Defence Award
Manufacturer of the world’s only deployable metal 3D printers, a technology redefining the supply chain, wins Land Forces 2021 Defence Innovation Award.CASUARINA, NT, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, SPEE3D will take home the ADMA Foundation’s Land Forces 2021 SME Innovation Award. The award recognising the high-speed metal 3D printers’ innovative ability to augment existing supply chains within the Defence industry by giving Defence organisations the capability to 3D print metal parts at the point of need.
Developed in Australia, SPEE3D’s metal 3D printing technology offers the world’s fastest and most economical additive manufacturing capability. It is also the only large format metal 3D printing technology proven field deployable as trialled by the Australian Army. SPEE3D completed two trials with the Australian Army at the Mount Bundey field training area in 2020. Testing the WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printing technology’s robust operational capability to produce metal parts in harsh environments. During the trials, RAEME craftsmen designed and manufactured over 50 case studies of genuine Australian Army parts. The success from these trials proved the technology offered Defence forces a reliable manufacturing tool and solution to print low-cost metal parts in just minutes on demand. SPEE3D’s outstanding contribution to making manufacturing easier for the Defence Industry has now been recognised on a national scale.
Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D states, “SPEE3D is delighted to receive this award given the company’s rich history of working with The Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army, Special Forces, and of course, US forces. For Defence, getting spare parts through regular supply chains to sustain and repair equipment can be difficult, and also very expensive. Our technology’s innovative qualities completely eliminate these issues, allowing the Defence industry to take complete control of their own supply chain”.
The AMDA’s Land Forces 2021 Innovation Awards recognises and rewards Australian individuals and organisations at the forefront of defence innovation in products, services and business processes in the land domain. Since working with Defence, SPEE3D’s technology has helped empower domestic and global Defence forces to design and manufacture metal parts that they require when they need them, whether that be on base, in field, or at sea.
“The quality of the entries received this year are a reflection of both the excellence and ambition of Australian companies serving the country’s defence market. They also reflect the increasing attention paid by industry to export opportunities: a number of the entries already very active in overseas markets,” comments Mr Ian Honnery, CEO of the AMDA Foundation Limited.
AMDA’s major industry events contribute to the development of Australia’s industrial, manufacturing and information/communications technology resources in the national interest on an international scale. Also exhibiting at Land Forces this June, SPEE3D will be officially presented the SME Innovation Award at the event.
More information on SPEE3D’s technology and work with Defence, including videos and case studies are available at: https://spee3d.com/
