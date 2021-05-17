New Book, UNPACK YOUR FINANCIAL BAGGAGE: HOW TO BATTLE THE MISCONCEPTIONS OF RETIREMENT PLANNING

Author Lou Melone, CFP® Unpack Your Financial Baggage: How to Battle the Misconceptions of Retirement Planning Melone Private Wealth

Inflation, the pandemic, and the current economy have many people wondering how and if they will be able to retire.

Tens of millions of people are stampeding into retirement on their last major financial run expecting a retirement lifestyle of independence and dignity.” — Lou Melone, CFP®

AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation, the pandemic, and the current economy have many people wondering how and if they will be able to retire. The first step to retirement planning is to begin to unpack financial baggage.

Financial baggage comes in many forms and influences which are explained by author Lou Melone, CFP®. Lou’s Anatomy of Investor Returns Theory, the basics of financial planning, and an explanation as to why money is not defined as units of currency but by purchasing power are among reasons that readers will learn as to why they need to unpack their financial baggage.

Unpack Your Financial Baggage explains the complexities of financial planning using simple language, easy to understand charts, and even quantifies the value of using a financial planner. Lou’s 25 years of financial planning experience is the inspiration for a conversation between a couple and their financial planner throughout the book.

“Tens of millions of people are stampeding into retirement on their last major financial run expecting a retirement lifestyle of independence and dignity. Unfortunately, they are following a leader off a financial cliff, due to the traditions and habits that have led to a misunderstanding of long-term planning—not to mention the prehistoric cognitive bias that is tugging at their behavior,” states author Lou Melone.

Proceeds of the book will be given to Wounded Warriors whose mission is: to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. The families of our casualties suffer in many ways: some financially, some psychologically.

About Lou Melone

As a board CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Lou provides comprehensive financial planning strategies for higher net-worth families to help protect, preserve, and grow their current levels of wealth and plan for retirement.

With over 25 years of financial planning experience, Lou has focused on helping answer two critical questions, which most investors desire: Do you know exactly how much money it is going to take for you to retire in comfort? Do you know how much money it is going to take to remain comfortably retired?

About the Book

Unpack Your Financial Baggage: How to Battle the Misconceptions of Retirement Planning is published by Schuler Books.

The paper back (ISBN 13: 9781948237772) 215 pages retails for US $19.95

About the Author: https://www.meloneprivatewealth.com/lou-melone-financial-planner-press-kit

Media Contact: Vito Curcuru, vito@consultvito.com