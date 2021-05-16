YSL to Drop Highly Anticipated Single “Loud” in Coming Months

The artist received unanimous support from fans after launching his first demo album last year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Leshay Simmons , aka YSL , is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of his latest single, Loud.YSL is an artist and songwriter from Virginia Beach, Virginia. The artist launched his first demo album last year, Feels Like I’m Gone, to resounding applause from his American and international fans – an album he wrote to give his audience a unique insight into his innovative creativity and vision.In YSL’s most recent news, the artist and songwriter is planning to drop his next and highly anticipated EP, featuring a new single called Loud. This amazing new studio work stands out as a prime example of YSL’s remarkable artistry and passion – showcasing a distinctive acoustic sound with a mellow and understated touch. YSL’s vocals are deeply passionate and direct, echoing the work of artist as John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Charlie Puth, just to name a few.“Last year, I released my first demo album while I was ill and it had a dramatic impact on the trajectory of my career,” says YSL. “Now that I am well again, I am incredibly excited to release my new music – music my amazing fans have been asking for since last year. My upcoming new album, including my single Loud, has been the ultimate platform for expressing my physical/mental health and the struggles I’ve had – and continue to battle every day. Through my music I hope to show others that it’s okay to express yourself and ask for help if you need it.”For more information about Leshay Simmons, aka YSL, or to download his music, please visit https://ysl.fanlink.to/LoudYSL About Leshay SimmonsLeshay Simmons, aka YSL, is a singer and songwriter born in Virginia, USA. While the artist is new to the music industry, YSL has received significant support from his friends, family, and fans to persevere and continue to work towards his dreams.