Photographer & Filmmaker Matthew Viray Gains Stellar Reviews for his Accomplishments

With an eye for detail and an astoundingly diverse portfolio, this talented photographer is rapidly gaining recognition in his field.

VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional photographer and filmmaker Matthew Viray has had a passion for photography since childhood. The owner of MV Film & Studios , which has locations in Vacaville, CA and Las Vegas, NV, Viray is being widely acclaimed by customers and connoisseurs alike for his exceptional work. Viray is completely self taught, and attributes his success to dedication, hard work, and the willingness to learn.“I have loved photography my whole life,” he says. “But when I decided to pursue it as a career, I focused on learning everything I could about the topic, from books to documentaries and training courses. I didn’t see the need for a formal education because I knew what I needed to learn. And, of course, practice is tremendously important.”Viray specializes in couples, engagement and wedding photos, individual portraits and model photography, real estate, and special events. He has produced some breathtaking shots of nature which include both landscape and aerial views, and is skilled in the creation of videos and editing. Stunning examples of Viray’s work can be seen on his website.Working in a variety of locations across California, including Vacaville, Fairfield, Concord, Sacramento, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas, Viray’s reputation is growing at a phenomenal rate, and, not surprisingly, he has plans to expand his business even further in the near future.“We live in a beautiful world and I’d be more than happy to help you capture some of the beautiful moments in your life,” Viray concludes.For more information about this remarkable photographer, or to book his services, visit his website at www.mvfilmphotography.com . Further samples of Viray’s work can also be seen on Instagram at www.instagram.com/matt.viray