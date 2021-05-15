Final day - B-roll: African rugby teams are coming together to prepare for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage - Final day

This year's Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp brought together champions of African Sevens Rugby under one camp.

Teams are South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Currently only South Africa and Kenya have qualified for the Olympic Games in the men's category. But Uganda and Zimbabwe still stand a chance through the Olympic Repechage. The Olympic Repechage is due to take place in Monaco on the 19th and 20th of June with the Olympic Games Tokyo starting on the 26th to the 28th of July for Men.

Through the leadership of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), African teams are coming together to prepare the qualified teams for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage with friendly tournaments and shared preparation camps.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage are available for media to download here: https://we.tl/t-qSE4nHaMVg (1,2 Go)

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.

The B-roll included:

Post Tournament Interviews:

- Interview of Neil Powell, South Africa Coach

- Interview of Tolbert Onyanga, Uganda Coach

- Interview of Innocent Simiyu, Kenya Coach

B-roll 1 - Final Day:

South Africa Vs Zimbabwe

Kenya Vs Uganda

B-roll 2 - Final Day:

Zimbabwe Vs Uganda

South Africa Vs Kenya

Quick Facts: Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp:

Dates: 6 –16 May

Venue: Stellenbosch Academy of Sports and Markotter Sports Field

Tournament: 8 & 9 May – 14 & 15 May

Teams: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Read the full press release: https://bit.ly/3xTCYjv

Media contact: rugby@apo-opa.com