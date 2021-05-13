Several county schools were among those earning recognition in the state’s Civic Learning Awards, which honor achievements in civic engagement in the classroom. Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond co-sponsor the award program, now in its ninth year. They hosted a virtual meeting with the top schools recently.
Encinitas district school earns top honor for civic learning
