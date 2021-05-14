When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement

BUBS Naturals of Encinitas, CA is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its MCT Oil Powder product because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The BUBS Naturals MCT Oil Powder product comes in a 10.6-ounce gusset bag and was distributed through its online store, Amazon, and some grocery stores. The recalled products bear the following lot code and Expiration Date information:

BUBS Naturals MCT Oil Powder in Gusset Bags, Lot #’s and Exp dates MCT50200004 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200005 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200006 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200007 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200008 Exp. 1/22, MCT50200009 Exp 1/22, MCT50200010 Exp 1/22, MCT50200011 Exp. 5/22, MCT50200012 Exp. 5/22, MCT50200013 Exp. 5/22; UPC 796752137889

The lot code and expiration date are located on the back of the bag, in bottom center of the panel, as pictured below.

This recall is being initiated because the MCT Oil Powder in this product is under recall for undeclared milk allergens by the ingredient supplier. This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

There have been no reports of illness involving the products addressed in this recall.

Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact BUBS Naturals customer service at info@bubsnaturals.com, 760-456-2631, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST.