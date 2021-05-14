I-79 Restrictions Continue Monday in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane and shoulder restrictions on I-79 in Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County, will continue Monday, May 17 weather permitting.

Lane and shoulder restrictions will occur in both directions on I-79 between the Slippery Rock (Exit 105) interchange and Mercer County weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late June. Crews from Bruce & Merrilees Electric will conduct CCTV camera installation work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

