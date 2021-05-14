- For Immediate Release:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:
- As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, on April 29, 2021 the agency issued a warning letter to Crown Wellness, Inc. for, among other things, selling an unapproved product with COVID-19 claims. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.
- Testing updates:
- As of today, 372 tests and sample collection devices are authorized by the FDA under emergency use authorizations (EUAs). These include 270 molecular tests and sample collection devices, 78 antibody and other immune response tests, and 24 antigen tests. There are 49 molecular authorizations and one antibody authorization that can be used with home-collected samples. There is one molecular prescription at-home test, two antigen prescription at-home tests, four antigen over-the-counter (OTC) at-home tests, and two molecular OTC at-home tests.
- The FDA has authorized 9 antigen tests and 4 molecular tests for serial screening programs. The FDA has also authorized 498 revisions to EUA authorizations.
