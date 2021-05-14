Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,048 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks\\ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201639

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer                            

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/13/21 - 05/14/21 @ 2330-0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1973 South Road in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

 

VICTIM: Thomas Minor

AGE: 65 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1973 South Road in Fairfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 14, 2021 at 0826 hours Thomas Minor, 65 years old from Fairfield, VT,

called to report a second burglary in 6 days at his residence. It is suspected

the crime was committed overnight. An item that was taken was an older Coca-Cola cookie jar.

 

Subsequent investigation located a blue and white toque at the scene of the

crime. If anyone recognizes this toque or knows any information regarding these

burglaries please contact 802-524-5993 with the information.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks\\ Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.