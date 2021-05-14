St. Albans Barracks\\ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201639

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/13/21 - 05/14/21 @ 2330-0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1973 South Road in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Thomas Minor

AGE: 65 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1973 South Road in Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 14, 2021 at 0826 hours Thomas Minor, 65 years old from Fairfield, VT,

called to report a second burglary in 6 days at his residence. It is suspected

the crime was committed overnight. An item that was taken was an older Coca-Cola cookie jar.

Subsequent investigation located a blue and white toque at the scene of the

crime. If anyone recognizes this toque or knows any information regarding these

burglaries please contact 802-524-5993 with the information.