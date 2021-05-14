St. Albans Barracks\\ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201639
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/13/21 - 05/14/21 @ 2330-0030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1973 South Road in Fairfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Thomas Minor
AGE: 65 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1973 South Road in Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 14, 2021 at 0826 hours Thomas Minor, 65 years old from Fairfield, VT,
called to report a second burglary in 6 days at his residence. It is suspected
the crime was committed overnight. An item that was taken was an older Coca-Cola cookie jar.
Subsequent investigation located a blue and white toque at the scene of the
crime. If anyone recognizes this toque or knows any information regarding these
burglaries please contact 802-524-5993 with the information.