As Offices Head Back to Work, Buyhive Partners with Medify Air to Help Leaders Plan the Transition
Buyhive is partnering with Medify Air to consult with companies seeking to redesign their interior spaces for safety following COVID-19.
As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase, and offices prepare to welcome employees back, Chicago firm Buyhive is helping businesses to make the transition.
It wasn't long ago that air purifiers were an impulse buy from a Brookstone catalog that looked trendy in your office. Now they are deemed essential in creating a healthier, safer work environment.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase, and offices across the country prepare to welcome employees back, Chicago PPE and safety supply firm Buyhive is playing a vital role in helping businesses to make the transition. The company is partnering with Medify Air, a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium medical-grade air purifiers, to help executives plan for the return of remote, at-home employees back to the workplace.
An April report by W.B. Wood, an office furniture company, found that 42 percent of businesses surveyed planned to bring remote workers back to the office during the second quarter of 2021. However, 60 percent of company leaders did not have a plan in place for executing this task. Meanwhile, hygiene and safety equipment manufacturers like Medify Air are so overwhelmed with orders from hospitals, restaurants, and other high-risk businesses that they need assistance in consulting with corporate offices that seek their products.
Enter Brad Akers and his distributorship Buyhive. Akers founded Buyhive in 2017 to help businesses get rapid, high-volume shipments of workplace safety equipment on demand. The fledgling company proved a lifeline to many of its customers during the pandemic when senior care facilities and other essential businesses struggled to procure items likes gloves and masks. As Akers became more involved in helping organizations to revamp their interior spaces in order to meet safety needs, he became a fan of Medify Air purifiers and established an official partnership with the company as a vendor and consultant.
Medify Air produces some of the most affordable high performance medical-grade air purifiers on the market. All of the company’s purifiers use H13-HEPA air filters, which capture harmful particles as small as 0.1 microns. Since COVID-19 virus carrier particles are around 0.125 microns in size, and most medical-grade filters only capture particles 0.3 microns or larger, workplaces of all kinds are seeking H13-HEPA purifiers to keep their employees safe. Of the H13-HEPA air purifiers in its price range, Medify Air offers the highest Clean Air Delivery Rate, and thus can barely keep up with consumer demand.
Buyhive is working closely with operations leaders at offices across the country to help them select and stock the Medify Air purifier models that best fit their return-to-office needs. Different models of the purifiers can clean spaces ranging from 200 to 2,500 square feet within 30 minutes.
“It wasn't so long ago that air purifiers were an impulse buy item from an airline magazine or a Brookstone catalog that looked trendy sitting in your office,” said Akers. “Now they are deemed essential in creating a healthier, safer work environment.”
Offices are weighing many demands as they rethink their interior spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the next phase of work. Those that rely on Buyhive will have access to rapid shipments of Medify Air purifiers and other high-end safety products to get the job done in a timely fashion.
ABOUT BUYHIVE: Buyhive was founded in Chicago in 2017 to procure rapid shipments of workplace safety equipment for businesses in volume. Working with an exclusive network of distributors, Buyhive is able to source large volumes of in-demand products when companies need them most. Buyhive only works with a curated selection of tested, high quality, affordable products from respected manufacturers based in the U.S.
