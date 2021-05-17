Farmland Leasing is Increasing in Popularity
In an April 20, 2021 report from Farm Credit Canada “2020 FCC Farmland Rental Rates Analysis” leasing farmland is becoming an increasingly popular option in the farming community. According to Statistics Canada, 43% of all farmland in Canada was leased in 2016 compared to 39% in 2011. Young farmers are more likely to rent land (50.6% of farmland was rented land to operators under 35 in 2016) helping them to reach greater operational scale.1
With the increasing popularity of leasing farmland, Western Canadian provinces are leading the way with higher lease rates than the national average with, Saskatchewan and Manitoba ranking 2nd and 3rd respectively in Canada.1
What influences the lease rates? Veripath Farmland Funds has identified various factors that include: yield production, soil type, availability of cultivated land to rent vs concentration of operators, duration and type of lease agreement and interest rates. According to Carmon Blacklock of Veripath “Lease rates can vary considerably across different provinces and regions, we at Veripath analyse all these factors when purchasing and constructing lease agreements.”
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted return profile. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. Canadian zero-till farmland portfolios may also be a useful addition to ESG driven mandates combining superior risk adjusted returns with environmental benefits. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com or call 587-390-8267.
