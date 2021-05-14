Endless Games Flows Its Hottest Game Outside
Endless Games' The Floor/Ground is Lava Outside
Playing our Floor Is Lava Game will definitely save your living room furniture, and taking it outside offers fun new challenges for players of the game.”MATAWAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Outside! As temperatures rise this Spring, Endless Games is seeing that its hottest selling game, The Floor Is Lava, is finding its way outdoors for children to pretend that the entire yard is lava!
— Brian Turtle, National Sales Manager of Endless Games, Inc.
Switching out the living room carpet for a grass covered lawn is proving to be a fun new environment to play.
Many people know the impromptu game of shouting out “LAVA” and everyone jumping up onto nearby objects to get their feet off the ground. Endless Games created a format where players continue to imagine the floor is molten hot lava, but added play patterns using a spinner for color call-outs and having players jump along foam game pieces in order to reach safety. Challenge cards that enforce activities that can make it difficult not to fall into the lava come into play when landing on certain tiles.
Taking the game outside adds another format to play. “Tiles can be placed farther apart. Patio furniture and natural objects, like rocks and trees, can provide touch points or obstacles,” Turtle explained. “It’s very interesting to see the ways that kids are using their imaginations and being active with the game play.”
Endless Games continues to enjoy the success of its game, and it certainly helps that all things lava are trending. With a new season of the top-rated Netflix series The Floor Is Lava Game Show, a popular video game, and thousands of viral videos – the hot topic isn’t cooling off anytime soon.
“We love seeing kids be active with our games and we’ve increased our selections in that category,” Turtle said. Traffic Cop ($24.99 for ages 5+), the classic schoolyard game about crossing intersections, joined Endless Games line-up last year, and the company is very excited by the 2021 launch of its Obstacle Course in A Box Game ($24.99 for ages 7+) that will be released this summer.
Greg Walsh
Walsh Public Relations
7324142213 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter