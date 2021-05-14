Media Advisory – Doctors Warn: Cannabis Can Cause Serious Health Hazards

A press conference hosted by the San Diego Marijuana Prevention Initiative

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: A virtual (ZOOM) news conference hosted by the Marijuana Prevention Initiative (MPI) to introduce a new and unique medical organization, IASIC (International Association on the Science and Impact of Cannabis); doctors educating on marijuana.

When: Thursday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am PDT

Who:

DR. RONEET LEV, MD FACEP

Emergency/Addiction Physician / California

Former Chief Medical Officer, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy

ERIC VOTH, MD FACP

President, IASIC

Internal Medicine/ Drug Policy / Kansas

KEN FINN, MD

Vice President, IASIC

Pain Physician / Colorado

Editor, Cannabis in Medicine – An Evidence-Based Approach (Medical Textbook)

CATHERINE ANTLEY, MD

Secretary/ Treasurer, IASIC

Dermatopathologist / Vermont

JOE EBERSTEIN, Facilitator

San Diego Marijuana Prevention Initiative

Where: Online – ZOOM link below

Why: To introduce IASIC, and discuss current cannabis-related trends in emergency and other medical settings, and make available reliable, peer-reviewed medical resources on the short and long-term consequences of cannabis use.

IASIC, the International Academy on the Science and Impact of Cannabis, is a medical organization of doctors who educate on marijuana based on the scientific and medical literature. IASIC is a non-partisan and non-political group created to facilitate informed decisions when considering cannabis policy and law.

Based on the review of the scientific evidence, we conclude that the public health effects of high potency cannabis are harmful. These growing negative impacts further strain health care and addiction treatment resources to the extent that they far surpass taxation revenues. IASIC1.ORG

Contact:

Bernard Gonzales 619-723-0477

Joe Eberstein Office: 619-684-5108; Cell: 619-886-0247

Resources and visuals will be available.

Links to local marijuana statistics (San Diego): http://www.ccrconsulting.org/mpi