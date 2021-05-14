Media Advisory – Doctors Warn: Cannabis Can Cause Serious Health Hazards
A press conference hosted by the San Diego Marijuana Prevention Initiative
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: A virtual (ZOOM) news conference hosted by the Marijuana Prevention Initiative (MPI) to introduce a new and unique medical organization, IASIC (International Association on the Science and Impact of Cannabis); doctors educating on marijuana.
When: Thursday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am PDT
Who:
DR. RONEET LEV, MD FACEP
Emergency/Addiction Physician / California
Former Chief Medical Officer, White House Office of National Drug Control Policy
ERIC VOTH, MD FACP
President, IASIC
Internal Medicine/ Drug Policy / Kansas
KEN FINN, MD
Vice President, IASIC
Pain Physician / Colorado
Editor, Cannabis in Medicine – An Evidence-Based Approach (Medical Textbook)
CATHERINE ANTLEY, MD
Secretary/ Treasurer, IASIC
Dermatopathologist / Vermont
JOE EBERSTEIN, Facilitator
San Diego Marijuana Prevention Initiative
Where: Online – ZOOM link below
Why: To introduce IASIC, and discuss current cannabis-related trends in emergency and other medical settings, and make available reliable, peer-reviewed medical resources on the short and long-term consequences of cannabis use.
IASIC, the International Academy on the Science and Impact of Cannabis, is a medical organization of doctors who educate on marijuana based on the scientific and medical literature. IASIC is a non-partisan and non-political group created to facilitate informed decisions when considering cannabis policy and law.
Based on the review of the scientific evidence, we conclude that the public health effects of high potency cannabis are harmful. These growing negative impacts further strain health care and addiction treatment resources to the extent that they far surpass taxation revenues. IASIC1.ORG
Contact:
Bernard Gonzales 619-723-0477
Joe Eberstein Office: 619-684-5108; Cell: 619-886-0247
IASIC News Conference Media Link
Please click the link below to join the news conference:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87843422190?pwd=MDh6TFVZVXYrQ1ZBaURUdllaNDVXUT09
Passcode: 269763
Or One tap mobile :
US: +16699009128,,87843422190# or +12532158782,,87843422190#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656
News Conference ID: 878 4342 2190
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kc4tuD7AMs
Resources and visuals will be available.
Links to local marijuana statistics (San Diego): http://www.ccrconsulting.org/mpi
Bernard Gonzales
G Comm Consulting
+1 619-723-0477
