Cleveland entrepreneur’s social media sales system turns into to international best seller

CLEVELAND, OHIO, CUYAHOGA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Portik, owner of BVS Film Productions, LLC in Cleveland, has been adding new business and clients for years using his unique online selling system. His cyber-prowess even caught the attention of world-renowned selling guru Tom Hopkins who responded to one of Dan’s LinkedIn messages.

Tom, the author of “How to Master the Art of Selling Anything™,” which has sold over 1.6 million copies worldwide, was so intrigued by the contents of Dan’s sales message and concept that he wanted to learn more about this proven online selling strategy. This led to further discussions and an agreement to co-author a new book dedicated to helping others learn how to effectively manage online selling. The book Fill Your Funnel, completed in April of 2018, was recently launched on-line with worldwide distribution by national publisher, Made for Success Publishing. Within 3 months of its launch, it became an Amazon #1 best seller in Canada and Australia as well as #2 in the US in several categories.

According to BVS Film Productions’ owner, Dan Portik, the power of online selling became more evident as he saw growing use of online videos and targeted messaging by companies that incorporate “business” social media channels like LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook into their marketing efforts. “In fact, our unique online selling system has led to a number of new projects with several out-of-the-area clients where we have never met face-to-face, conducting all communications through email and other online tools,” states Mr. Portik.

“When Dan demonstrated to me the innovative ways he was reaching out to people, I knew it was something we should share with sales professionals worldwide," adds Tom Hopkins. "I’m always eager to develop new ways for sales professionals to get better results. I’m excited about what Dan brings to this collaboration based on his own success in selling through social media.”

“Email, social media applications and texting are now becoming the established mainstream channels of business-to-business selling and communications as they are replacing in many cases phone calls and personal visits,” states Portik. “I’m confident this new book will become the new guide for helping both young and veteran sales people learn how to turn these modes of online communication into powerful and responsive selling tools.”

