Mach Labs releases its first supercomputer that can drive a car remotely
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Porto, the founder of Mach Labs, launched the world's first supercomputer capable of operating a car remotely. Porto claims that the vehicle can be driven remotely with complete safety, and in the future, it can be expected that no driver seat will be there in future car models.
Porto is partnering with Tesla cars to enjoin space traveling, too, with the exact mechanism. As previously announced, the Mach Labs team will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and viewpoint. They also disclosed that after several failures, they could achieve success keeping in mind passengers' safety. However, several questions were asked in the launch about its reliability and accident cases whether it would increase. Porto denied having such conflicts as they had tie-ups with several world leading health experts.
"I want people to know that it's completely safe. Undoubtedly it's new and unique but trust me you will feel a lot better when you drive our cars as we can proudly say that it's better than the conventional ones. You can read about our journey and experiments on our websites as we have clearly mentioned everything without hiding anything because to us, customer satisfaction and safety are important, and we will do our best to keep them safe," Porto told Times Now about his upcoming missions. "Yes, I'm a scientist and an entrepreneur, but I'm also a father, and to me, my children's safety is of utmost importance. I consider every customer as my child, and I always look up to them regarding modifications and advancements that can be added, which is evident from Instagram live sessions."
"We have been doing breakthrough innovations in Quantum Physics over the last couple of years, and we are dedicated to continuing that, but it's costly," Porto said. "Frankly, I didn't know anything about businesses, but the more I learned, the more I became convinced that business is not about making profits but giving the people what they need, and that it could be done safely with good experimental results and that the research would be valuable."
Porto has named the car a Quantum car due to Quantum Physics' application in the form of qubits. It has features like hyperspeed, automatic car parking, long-distance travel on a single charge, fully electronic and automatic, more versatile, qubits on the body to detect any fatalities, remote driving, inflatable safety gears, and many more.
The Mach Labs operates in 18 U.S. cities. The entrepreneur credits to "an incredibly talented and experienced group" who will keep the lab running with full force during his trips to other countries for more exposure.
Next Thursday, he will travel to Chicago, his native place, regarding Quantum Cars' experiment to add more features that people have never seen before. Porto added that Mach Labs would be leading in automobiles with Quantum Mechanics' concept as they have more experiments going on that they don't want to disclose and want to surprise people. They have added Qubits in car bodies to indicate safety on roads in case any fatality is felt. The Qubits also respond to the surroundings and predict the parking space making car parking more systematic.
"Our challenge is going to be trying to explore more with Quantum Physics and explore where nobody's ever been. We anticipate that a long drive with hyperspeed will make reaching long distances in a few minutes very easy," Porto said.
Porto aims to be the first person to reach outer space with Quantum technology and seeks to be the first person on earth to define Newton's laws, about which Mach Labs provide not much detail.
With more than 80 billion followers on Instagram and Facebook, Mach Labs has been able to reach people worldwide and is also giving a chance to young entrepreneurs to discover their hidden talent in the field of physics. Porto said that he observed youth taking Physics just for the sake of grades, but it's beyond that.
When asked for his advice to young entrepreneurs, he delivered a simple response.
"Keep your target high. Never set limits and believe that the sky's the limit. Keep exploring and take everything positively with full energy. The impossible can only be made possible if people never give up on their dreams and focus on doing that fills their heart with contentment. When you are satisfied with the things you are doing, they will start to believe as it inspired them like you," Porto said.
Joseph Porto has recently been featured in Inspirery.
