(Exclusive Video ) Iran: Banners, Graffiti Urge Election Boycott

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

14 May 2021 -Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

Iran - Call for boycott of the clerical regime's sham election by MEK supporters and Resistance Units

Banners read, 'Maryam Rajavi: No to the rule of the mullahs, no to religious tyranny'”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From May 6 to 10, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Resistance Units in various cities in Iran called for a boycott of the clerical regime’s sham presidential election by installing banners and placards, graffiti, and distributing leaflets.

In addition to different areas of Tehran, the activities took place in Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ilam, Kermanshah, Hamedan, Birjand, Saveh, Qaemshahr, Lahijan, Gorgan, Neyshabur, Saqqez, and Kahnooj.

Among the slogans were: "Maryam Rajavi: yes to a democratically-elected republic," "Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,” "Maryam Rajavi: No to the rule of the mullahs, no to religious tyranny, no to oppression and plunder, yes to a democratically-elected republic," “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow," "Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty," "Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny to be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,” "My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic," "We will not vote, hail to Rajavi,” "Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and the boycott of the sham election," “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,"
and "The vote of every worker is: To overthrow the evil clerical regime.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 14, 2021

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

You just read:

(Exclusive Video ) Iran: Banners, Graffiti Urge Election Boycott

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Exclusive Video ) Iran: Banners, Graffiti Urge Election Boycott
(Exclusive Video ) Iran: Resistance Units, Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters Urge Sham Election Boycott
Iran – 1,112 families of MEK martyrs urge the UN to prevent the destruction of mass graves
View All Stories From This Author