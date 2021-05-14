10-Year-Old Supports Inclusivity with Hijab-Wearing Animal T-Shirt Designs

The designs are meant to show support for young Muslim girls who are banned from wearing Hijab in France.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10-year-old human rights activist, Mikhail Dar , is pleased to announce the launch of his brand-new t-shirt designs that support young Muslim girls in being proud of their identity.Mikhail Dar is a 10-year-old boy from Mississauga, Ontario, whose mission is to tackle inequities, discrimination, and bias through empowering others. From an early age, Mikhail has been interested in current events and human rights issues that impact the local and global community – an interest that only continues to grow with each passing day.In Mikhail’s most exciting endeavour to date, Mikhail has launched a brand-new website, Hijabi Friends , which is specifically designed to celebrate modern urban fashion for Muslim girls who wear Hijab. The website offers a unique line of t-shirts that combine cute urban fashion with modesty and showcases adorable animals wearing Hijab – some with sayings such as, “inclusion, not exclusion” and “we are all born equal.”“I created this t-shirt line after I heard about the Hijab ban in France and wanted to show my support for young Muslim girls,” says Mikhail. “Since I am firm believer in human equality and rights, I decided to design a set of animal characters that wear Hijab and started my online t-shirt business. Through my site, I want young Muslim girls to know that they should be proud of who they are and that they, too, can have cool clothes that represent them.”Currently, there are no clothing lines that incorporate the concept of animated characters that wear Hijab, making Hijabi Friends the first of its kind in the world. Some of the designs on Mikhail’s website include a cat, unicorn, elephant, mouse, bear, and more.In 2004, France voted to ban the wearing of Islamic headscarves in schools and, most recently, in all other public spaces as well.For more information about Hijabi Friends, or to order, please visit www.hijabifriends.com About Hijabi FriendsHijabi Friends is an online t-shirt design business founded by 10-year-old Mikhail Dar. Mikhail is very passionate about spreading the word about equity and inclusion and a portion of the company’s proceeds will be donated to charity to help children in need.