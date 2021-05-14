Equal Opportunity Schools Announces Appointment of Dr. Tracey Conrad As New Chief Program Officer

Equal Opportunity Schools Logo Dr. Tracey Conrad

Conrad to oversee EOS’ Partnership Team tasked with inspiring, mentoring, and coaching school leaders toward their district’s equity goals

SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS), a Seattle-based national nonprofit, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tracey Conrad as Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Tracey will oversee Equal Opportunity Schools’ (EOS) Partnership Team as they inspire, mentor, and coach school leaders toward their district’s education equity goals.

Dr. Tracey Conrad brings more than 30 years of experience in public education, 20 of which were in an administrator role. She is a committed education equity warrior and passionate about social justice issues within the public school system. Before joining EOS, she served as the principal of a large urban/suburban high school, one of the first schools in the nation to partner with EOS and close the AP enrollment gap, then going on to support the Strategic Initiatives team before becoming a Partnership Director.

“The Board, Interim President Dr. Sasha Rabkin, and I are pleased to announce Tracey’s appointment,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lincoln. “I can’t imagine a better person helping us lead EOS to a brighter future.”

“EOS is a great organization. I am honored to serve in this capacity and look forward to lending my leadership skills and experience at the cabinet level,” said Chief Program Officer Dr. Tracey Conrad. “I have been intimately involved as a former principal, a member of the Partnership Development Team, and as a Partnership Director (PD). I believe this breadth of experience will be invaluable as I move into the role of CPO. We have an incredible Partnership Team and I am looking forward to what we can accomplish on behalf of this nation’s forgotten students.”

Dr. Sasha Rabkin added, “These kinds of decisions are essential for organizations like EOS to get right. Our Partnership Team is incredible, the work they do is provocative, thoughtful, and dynamic, and they deserve a leader who understands the breadth of their needs and the importance of their work. Hiring Tracey will ensure the team and our organization is positioned to engage in the meaningful work of struggling for racial equity in schools across the country.”

Dr. Conrad retired from Columbia Public Schools in 2014. Since then, she has served as a Partnership Director for EOS, and has been integral in EOS’ development on new programs, as well as mentoring district leaders, creating training materials for Equity Leader (or train the trainer) Labs, and finding and advocating for young people of color. Tracey holds bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in education all from The University of Missouri-Columbia.

You can learn more about Equal Opportunity Schools at www.eoschools.org.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (www.eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gaps chart analysis, equity pathways reports, beginning and end-of-year student/administrator surveys, best practices from more than 700 schools in 220+ districts across 33 states, and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority. For more information, please visit www.eoschools.org.

