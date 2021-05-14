Special Trophy Trout Stockings This June
DWR is planning to hold special stocking events at the Crooked Creek and Clinch Mountain fee fishing areas this June! Hatchery biologists will be stocking several hundred citation-sized brook, brown and rainbow trout to test the skills of anglers of all ages.
Trout stockings at Crooked Creek will take place during the first week of June. The Clinch Mountain trout stockings will take place during the week of June 14th.
A trout license and daily permit is required to fish the fee areas. Licenses and permits will need to be purchased prior to arrival. Children 12 and under may fish without a permit as long as they are accompanied by a permitted adult and their combined creel does not exceed that of the adult (6 trout).Buy Your License
Learn More:
- If you choose to fish during the pandemic it is essential that you follow CDC guidelines.
- Purchase your fishing license online instead of in-person.
- Fish alone or with family members or others that you live with and are isolating with during the Governor’s “stay at home” order.
- Do not fish if you feel sick or think you might be sick.
- Stay at home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizer even while afield or afloat.
- Do not share equipment with anyone, and wash your equipment when you’re done.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from other anglers you encounter and try to avoid crowded access points.
- Do not float in a raft, drift boat, john boat, or canoe with friends that you are not isolated with during the “stay at home” order. If you choose to float please do so with individuals that you live with and are isolated with.
- Try to fish near home as much as possible and avoid traveling long distances.