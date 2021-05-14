Special Trophy Trout Stockings This June

DWR is planning to hold special stocking events at the Crooked Creek and Clinch Mountain fee fishing areas this June! Hatchery biologists will be stocking several hundred citation-sized brook, brown and rainbow trout to test the skills of anglers of all ages.

Trout stockings at Crooked Creek will take place during the first week of June. The Clinch Mountain trout stockings will take place during the week of June 14th.

A trout license and daily permit is required to fish the fee areas. Licenses and permits will need to be purchased prior to arrival. Children 12 and under may fish without a permit as long as they are accompanied by a permitted adult and their combined creel does not exceed that of the adult (6 trout).

Learn More: