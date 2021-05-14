Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,055 in the last 365 days.

UN condemns killing of aid worker in South Sudan

The top UN humanitarian official in South Sudan has called  for law enforcement along roads following the first killing of an aid worker in the country this year during an ambush in Budi, East Equatoria, on Wednesday.

The aid worker was killed when assailants fired at a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle that was part of a team of international non-governmental organizations and South Sudanese health workers travelling to a health facility.  

The team was driving from Chukudum to Kapoeta in Budi County in an area that has seen several roadside ambushes this year.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has condemned the killing.

“I am shocked by this violent act and send my condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. The roads are a vital connection between humanitarian organizations and communities in need, and we must be able to move safely across the country without fear,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“I call on the Government to strengthen law enforcement along these roads.” 

The incident marked the first killing of an aid worker in South Sudan in 2021. Nine aid workers were killed in 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

You just read:

UN condemns killing of aid worker in South Sudan

Distribution channels: Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.