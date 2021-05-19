J. Benton Construction Elevates Construction Safety in the Virgin Islands

Toolbox Talk during National Construction Safety Week with J. Benton Construction Stretch and Flex at J. Benton Construction worksite, part of the holistic health component to Construction Safety Week 2021 J. Benton Fall Prevention - Construction Safety Week 2021

Each J. Benton job site completes National Construction Safety Week and OSHA Safety Stand Down elevating its commitment to workplace safety

Construction Safety Week is an annual initiative, bringing the J. Benton team together to demonstrate commitment to a stronger, safer construction environment and celebrating safety accomplishments” — Susan Spaulding, Senior Environmental Health and Safety Manager

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Benton Construction, LLC, a U.S. Virgin Islands construction leader, successfully completed participation in the 8th Annual 2021 National Construction Safety Week. Inspired to create a culture of safety among all staff, J. Benton job site superintendents on St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John and Puerto Rico implemented worksite trainings for all staff throughout the week as set forth with best practices by the Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) for Construction Safety Week May 3-7, 2021.

This year’s emphasis was on holistic safety; realizing that construction work is both physically and mentally demanding, and that safety extends beyond the safety equipment and reaches into each team members’ wellbeing. Each day superintendents started the morning meeting with a Tool Box Talk and morning Stretch & Flex. This year’s Tool Box talks centered around being present and being focused. A healthy mind and a healthy body are the foundation to be present and to do the best work possible while at work and at home, which requires a commitment to self-care.

“Construction Week is about elevating construction safety in the Virgin Islands,” says Susan Spaulding, Senior Environmental Health and Safety Manager with J. Benton Construction. “Everyone should feel empowered to do their best, be safe, and enjoy the work they do.”

Construction safety is at the forefront of all J. Benton projects, and taking part in this training week showcases the company’s commitment to strengthen the team’s dedication to safety at the individual and team levels. Safety is not a rule, it’s a value and belief to be shared. Participation rewards included catered lunches, t-shirts and Safety Stand Down hard hat stickers, as well as raffle prizes.

Nationally, Construction Safety Week corresponds with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) National Safety Stand-Down. OSHA’s training focus is on preventing and eliminating falls on job sites—the leading cause of fatalities in the construction industry. While the focus of this year’s Construction Safety Week was holistic safety, J. Benton incorporated OSHA Safety Stand-Down as they paused work to reinforce the importance of preventing falls, avoiding hazards, and the use of protective methods. This was also a great opportunity for teams to review J. Benton’s safety policies, goals, and expectations.

Construction Safety Week is an annual initiative, bringing the J. Benton team together to demonstrate continued commitment to building and sustaining a stronger, safer construction environment and celebrating accomplishments in safety protocol.

As a Caribbean based General Contractor, J. Benton Construction specializes in all phases of construction projects including design / build, and construction manager for hospitality, commercial, industrial, civil, industrial, institutional and disaster recovery projects. J. Benton takes pride in their responsibility to ensure workplace safety on all of their projects, to their family of employees, and the community of the Virgin Islands in which they live.

About J. Benton Construction LLC

Founded in 2006, J. Benton Construction is recognized as a leading builder in the Caribbean by delivering services that consistently exceed expectations. J. Benton Construction provides commercial construction, industrial construction, institutional construction, and civil construction with professionalism, commitment, impeccable planning, high-level execution, teamwork, and a hospitable company culture that clients have learned to appreciate. To learn more about J. Benton Construction and their services, visit their website at www.jbcvi.com.

###