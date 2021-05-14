DOT NEWS RELEASE: NIGHT WORK FOR HANAPEPE RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT SET FOR FRIDAY, MAY 21

Newsroom Posted on May 13, 2021 in Latest News

HANAPEPE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of a full closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Hana Road and Puolo Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday, May 21, for concrete work on the Hanapepe River Bridge.

The nighttime full closure is necessary to pour the intermediate diaphragms of the new Hanapepe River Bridge. The contractor will occupy the temporary bridge for staging the concrete pump truck. Kaumualii Highway will be closed in both directions during these work hours while crews pour the deck. If the work is completed sooner than anticipated, the bridge will be opened up to motorists at that time.

During the closure, the traveling public will be detoured to the County of Kauai’s Hanapepe Bridge. Traffic control flaggers will be stationed at Hana Road, Puolo Road, and the county’s Hanapepe Bridge to manage this detour. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to access the temporary bridge if needed. Electronic message boards will be posted to inform the public.

All work is weather permitting. For those interested in receiving announcement of scheduled lane closures and other public notices from HDOT, sign up at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new.

###