MINUSMA strongly condemns the amputations of civilians in the Gao region and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice

MINUSMA expresses its deep concern about the amputation on 2 May of the hands and feet of at least three civilian alleged road blockers, captured by suspected members of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara in Tin-Hama village, Ansongo cercle, Gao region.

These developments are reminiscent of the horrors that marked the 2012 crisis and should be a wake-up call to all those involved in the fight against impunity in Mali. "I strongly condemn these despicable acts. Such corporal punishment carried out by armed groups outside any legal framework is a serious violation of human rights, including the right of every human being to a fair trial by a regularly constituted court. These abuses are punishable under Malian law", said the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral in Mali (SRSG) and Head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane.

While working to strengthen the fight against impunity in all its forms with the Malian authorities, MINUSMA recalls that attacks on physical integrity as well as being cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, are in no way an acceptable solution under international law and are not constructive acts for justice and peace. "I reiterate MINUSMA's readiness to support the Malian authorities' ongoing investigations to combat impunity and ensure that the perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice", concluded Mr. Wane.

MINUSMA, in accordance with its Mandate, is currently conducting a series of investigations into these allegations of serious human rights violations and is continuing its efforts to protect civilians by deploying significant security resources in the areas concerned to strengthen the protection of the population.