A total of 37 020 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 2 759 new cases, which represents a 7.5% positivity rate. A further 72 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 54 968 to date. Read more here (https://bit.ly/3ocuv6J).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
You just read:
Coronavirus - Republic of South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA as on 12 May 2021
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.