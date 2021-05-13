Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Republic of South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA as on 12 May 2021

A total of 37 020 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 2 759 new cases, which represents a 7.5% positivity rate. A further 72 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 54 968 to date. Read more here (https://bit.ly/3ocuv6J).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

