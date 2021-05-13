Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Remarks At Zonta Club Of Parker County’s Status Of Women Luncheon

May 13, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today delivered remarks at the Zonta Club of Parker County's Status of Women Luncheon. During her remarks, the First Lady discussed a number of key initiatives championed by her office to empower women and help Texans across the state including anti-human trafficking efforts and Texanthropy, which encourages Texans to give back through volunteerism and service.

"There is truly no force of nature more powerful than Texans helping Texans," said the First Lady. "That's really who we are — we are one family, and we are all connected. And now more than ever, we need to embrace our families, our communities, and especially the most vulnerable among us. That's why I encourage all Texans to answer the call to service. The blessings we have are many, and they are multiplied when shared with others.”

Zonta International is a worldwide service organization of executives in business and the professions working together to advance the status of women. There are nearly 33,000 members in 1,200 clubs in 67 countries and geographic areas. Zonta Club of Parker County's Status of Women Luncheon is a time for the organization to recognize scholarship recipients in the local community. 

